Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Stake Lifted by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,426 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Turn Management LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $18,044,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 9,965 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $3,158,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $630,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 956,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,407,000 after acquiring an additional 58,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Richard S. Geary sold 2,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $116,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,104,384. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Richard S. Geary sold 2,430 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $116,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,104,384. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 12,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of IONS stock traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,110,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,035. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.96. The company has a quick ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $35.95 and a one year high of $54.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 0.40.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.47. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 109.65% and a negative net margin of 44.90%. The business had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.9 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IONS shares. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.68.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

