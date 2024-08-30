iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $133.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $133.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $138.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRTC traded down $1.54 on Friday, hitting $70.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,677. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.10 and a quick ratio of 6.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.37. iRhythm Technologies has a 1 year low of $63.65 and a 1 year high of $124.11.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.28. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 75.14%. The business had revenue of $148.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. iRhythm Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Chad Patterson sold 3,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $224,875.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,349.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Chad Patterson sold 3,012 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $224,875.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,349.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 1,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $100,557.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,425.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,117 shares of company stock worth $666,982. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,311,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 104.1% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 575,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,793,000 after buying an additional 293,710 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 176.8% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 420,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,823,000 after acquiring an additional 268,829 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $26,522,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,495,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,132,000 after acquiring an additional 121,709 shares during the period.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

