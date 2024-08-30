IRON Financial LLC Buys 6,502 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

IRON Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 300.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,502 shares during the period. IRON Financial LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $25,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.56.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.87. 13,284,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,904,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.21. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $123.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

