iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $48.41

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $48.41 and last traded at $48.39, with a volume of 200400 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.38.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.86 and its 200-day moving average is $47.44.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.1549 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

About iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,076,000. Cim LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $21,886,000. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 924,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,854,000 after purchasing an additional 413,561 shares during the period. DORVAL Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $8,769,000. Finally, FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,962,000.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

