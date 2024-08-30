iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $48.41

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $48.41 and last traded at $48.39, with a volume of 200400 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.38.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.86 and its 200-day moving average is $47.44.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.1549 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF
About iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF
The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.