iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 234,100 shares, a growth of 100.3% from the July 31st total of 116,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 595,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ESGE traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $34.30. 421,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,521. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 52 week low of $29.12 and a 52 week high of $35.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.03. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.75.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2495 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.
