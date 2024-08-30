iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Stock Position Decreased by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Southland Equity Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 21.8% in the first quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 24,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 5.9% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 14,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 238,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,320,000 after buying an additional 20,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $47.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,401,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,190,430. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.73. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $47.83.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

