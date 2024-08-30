iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 17,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 16,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 2,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

EEM stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.37. 29,410,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,745,404. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $44.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.92.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

