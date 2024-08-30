iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) Shares Acquired by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned approximately 0.22% of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Family Firm Inc. increased its position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 79.6% during the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 481,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,185,000 after buying an additional 213,332 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 101,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 511.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 81,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 68,322 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares North American Natural Resources ETF alerts:

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

BATS IGE traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,385 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.04. iShares North American Natural Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $30.59 and a twelve month high of $38.02. The firm has a market cap of $634.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.59.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Profile

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.