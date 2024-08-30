iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000.

IWS traded up $0.96 on Friday, hitting $130.41. 154,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,569. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.22. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $97.40 and a twelve month high of $130.50. The firm has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

