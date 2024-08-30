iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Purchased by Millington Financial Advisors LLC

Millington Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 618.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,995 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Millington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Millington Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $3,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $672,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 343.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 28,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 7,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA IHI traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.84. The stock had a trading volume of 393,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,047. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.42. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52-week low of $43.96 and a 52-week high of $59.14.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

