iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Position Boosted by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 348.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.53. 4,005,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,885,359. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $72.88 and a twelve month high of $99.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.89.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

