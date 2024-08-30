Jade Road Investments (LON:JADE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.90

Jade Road Investments (LON:JADE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.80 ($0.01), with a volume of 356533 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.23 ($0.02).

Jade Road Investments Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.07, a quick ratio of 58.34 and a current ratio of 16.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.30 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.18.

About Jade Road Investments

Jade Road Investments Limited is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in growth capital companies. The firm is sector agnostic and prefers to invest in energy, materials, industrials, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, health care, financials, information technology, communication services, utilities, and real estate.

