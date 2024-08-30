Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KAIKY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in August

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KAIKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Price Performance

OTCMKTS KAIKY remained flat at $14.15 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.90. Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $16.73.

Get Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha alerts:

About Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. provides marine, land, and air transportation services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers dry bulk carrier, car carrier, liquefied natural gas carrier, crude oil tanker, containerships, and liquefied petroleum gas transportation services.

Receive News & Ratings for Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.