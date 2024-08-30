Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KAIKY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in August

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KAIKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Price Performance
OTCMKTS KAIKY remained flat at $14.15 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.90. Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $16.73.
About Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- The Solar Stock Battle: Is Daqo or JinkoSolar Your Next Big Win?
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Are These Chinese Stocks a Buy? Michael Burry’s Top Picks Say Yes
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Five Below Stock Faces Challenges Despite Strong Revenue Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.