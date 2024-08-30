KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Short Interest Up 111.5% in August

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, an increase of 111.5% from the July 31st total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

KBC Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KBCSY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.94. 16,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,661. KBC Group has a 12 month low of $26.84 and a 12 month high of $39.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.68. The company has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.18.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KBC Group had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that KBC Group will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KBC Group Company Profile

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

