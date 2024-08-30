KCM Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after buying an additional 8,749 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.5% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter worth about $33,000. JB Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 42.2% in the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 13,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 4,033 shares during the period. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 19,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FRT. Scotiabank raised their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.82.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE FRT traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.00. The stock had a trading volume of 703,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,744. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 40.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.23. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $85.59 and a 1 year high of $117.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.53.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.36). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 24.69%. The business had revenue of $295.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 156.58%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

