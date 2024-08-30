Knorr-Bremse (ETR:KBX) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of Knorr-Bremse AG (ETR:KBX – Get Free Report) dropped 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €73.05 ($81.17) and last traded at €73.20 ($81.33). Approximately 32,888 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €73.50 ($81.67).
Knorr-Bremse Stock Up 0.9 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of €71.84 and a 200-day moving average price of €69.85. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.00.
Knorr-Bremse Company Profile
Knorr-Bremse AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, marketing, and servicing of braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems. The Rail Vehicle Systems segment offers braking systems, entrance and HVAC systems, sanitary systems, coupling systems, digital solutions, smart services for optimizing rail traffic, power electrics, rail computing and communication (RCC)/TCMS, signaling systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, windshield wiper and wash systems, and extensive aftermarket solutions.
