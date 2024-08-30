Konami Group Co. (OTCMKTS:KONMY) Short Interest Update

Konami Group Co. (OTCMKTS:KONMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 116.7% from the July 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Konami Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:KONMY remained flat at C$43.74 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 16 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,132. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$37.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$34.77. Konami Group has a 52-week low of C$23.04 and a 52-week high of C$43.74.

Konami Group Company Profile

Konami Group Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the digital entertainment, amusement, gaming and systems, and sports businesses. The company's Digital Entertainment Business engages in the production, manufacture, and sale of digital content and related products, including mobile games, card games, and computer and video games.

