Landstar (OTCMKTS:LDSR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1.00

Landstar Inc (OTCMKTS:LDSR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.
Landstar Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.41.
Landstar Company Profile
LandStar, Inc a technology company, develops and acquires various cyber-security products and services. Its products and services are central to cyber data security, GDPR, compliance, and governance capabilities. LandStar, Inc was founded in 1990 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.
