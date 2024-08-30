Loews Corp Takes $11.95 Million Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Loews Corp acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 60,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,951,000. QUALCOMM accounts for about 0.1% of Loews Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 327.1% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 3.4 %

QUALCOMM stock traded up $5.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $175.30. The company had a trading volume of 11,109,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,294,073. The firm has a market cap of $195.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.39. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $104.33 and a 1 year high of $230.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $184.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.77.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 38.12%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.47, for a total value of $1,595,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 237,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,452,516.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.47, for a total value of $1,595,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 237,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,452,516.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total transaction of $616,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,407,124.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $3,496,590. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

