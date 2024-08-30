Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. cut its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 864 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 176.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2,950.0% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 61 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ LULU traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $259.47. 7,368,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,135,763. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.01 and a 12 month high of $516.39. The company has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $341.27.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $263.00 to $261.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $404.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.84.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

