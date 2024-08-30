Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) dropped 3.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.10 and last traded at $17.11. Approximately 6,919,273 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 57,975,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MARA. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Marathon Digital from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com cut Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.22.

Marathon Digital Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.34 and a 200-day moving average of $20.26. The company has a current ratio of 23.07, a quick ratio of 23.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 5.56.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $145.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.86 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 62.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Said Ouissal sold 10,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $209,448.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,046 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,943. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Digital

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MARA. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Marathon Digital by 108.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

