Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) Trading Down 7.2%

Shares of Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Free Report) were down 7.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.36 and last traded at $3.36. Approximately 19,346 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 21,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.62.

Marker Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Marker Therapeutics stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR – Free Report) by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.12% of Marker Therapeutics worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.39% of the company’s stock.

Marker Therapeutics Company Profile

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its multi tumor associated antigen-specific T cell technology is based on the manufacture of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize multiple tumor-associated antigens.

