MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ) Trading Up 6.1%

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.82 and last traded at $21.76. 13,070 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 101,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.50.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87 and a beta of -4.76.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (BERZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive FANG Innovation index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology companies. BERZ was launched on Aug 20, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

