Millington Financial Advisors LLC Buys 902 Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Millington Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Millington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TQQQ. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 1,513.2% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TQQQ traded up $2.26 on Friday, reaching $68.61. 46,364,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,040,957. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a twelve month low of $30.47 and a twelve month high of $85.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.13 and a 200-day moving average of $64.33.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.2828 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

