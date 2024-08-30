Millington Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.99 Million Holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Millington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Mueller Industries accounts for about 1.4% of Millington Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Millington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in Mueller Industries by 2.1% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 7,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 12,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 29,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Mueller Industries by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 32,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total value of $537,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,914 shares in the company, valued at $6,449,257.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.73, for a total transaction of $3,047,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,264,311 shares in the company, valued at $85,631,784.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total value of $537,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,449,257.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,000 shares of company stock worth $7,081,770 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:MLI traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.71. The stock had a trading volume of 602,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,217. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.56 and its 200-day moving average is $57.87. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.06. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $34.96 and a one year high of $72.82.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $997.75 million during the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 22.86%.

Mueller Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.03%.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

