Millington Financial Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Millington Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 937 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Millington Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Millington Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $5,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 55,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 14.0% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 66,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after buying an additional 8,112 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 312,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,758,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 322,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,155,000 after purchasing an additional 17,436 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 34,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.59. The stock had a trading volume of 744,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,337. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.17. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $32.06 and a 52-week high of $39.32.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.