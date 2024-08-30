Modera Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMSI)

Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMSI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.86% of JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF worth $3,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,023,000 after buying an additional 11,926 shares during the period. First Ascent Asset Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 85,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 19,112 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $4,116,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 33,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $929,000.

Get JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:JMSI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.74. The stock had a trading volume of 6,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,212. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.57 and a 200 day moving average of $50.30. JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF has a one year low of $47.39 and a one year high of $51.17.

JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF (JMSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in sustainable municipal bonds exempt from federal income tax. The portfolio has an average weighted maturity of 3 to 15 years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.