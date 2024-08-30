Modera Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 106,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,922,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 12,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 24,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after buying an additional 8,116 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,230,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,612,000 after buying an additional 9,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,217,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM stock traded up $1.21 on Friday, reaching $127.36. 859,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 943,573. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $127.50. The company has a market cap of $57.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.17.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

