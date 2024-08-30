Modera Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.87 Million Investment in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 285,499 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.51% of First Foundation at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FFWM. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in First Foundation in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in First Foundation in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in First Foundation by 38,300.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 16,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in First Foundation during the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Foundation alerts:

First Foundation Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FFWM traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $7.04. 403,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,660. First Foundation Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $11.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.25 and a 200-day moving average of $6.54. The company has a market capitalization of $397.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

First Foundation ( NASDAQ:FFWM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $164.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.23 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 1.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that First Foundation Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on First Foundation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of First Foundation in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of First Foundation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of First Foundation from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.80.

Get Our Latest Report on FFWM

First Foundation Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial term loans, and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.