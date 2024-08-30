Modera Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 52,890 Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 52,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KDP. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 617.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 312.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 210.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $36.61. 7,529,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,879,520. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.62. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $36.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KDP. Barclays decreased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

