Modera Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Modera Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $5,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 299.5% during the 1st quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,873.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 123.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,738.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $40.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,446,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,631,312. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.70. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $32.29 and a 1 year high of $40.89. The company has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

