Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 9,945 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Modera Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,945 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $4,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JEF. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,993.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jefferies Financial Group Trading Up 1.4 %

JEF traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,290,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,041. The stock has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.70. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.38 and a 52 week high of $59.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Jefferies Financial Group Increases Dividend

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JEF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $44.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

