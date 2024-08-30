Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Moderna by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,036,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,159,769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129,800 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,225,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,460 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 0.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,648,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,743,000 after acquiring an additional 18,728 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth about $347,565,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Moderna by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,916,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,230,000 after acquiring an additional 120,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Insider Transactions at Moderna

In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total value of $81,467.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,486.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 1,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total value of $104,874.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,600 shares in the company, valued at $682,754. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total transaction of $81,467.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,486.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 330,736 shares of company stock worth $46,330,112 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $77.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,585,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,083,584. The company has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.62 and its 200 day moving average is $112.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $170.47.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($3.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.47) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.41 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 116.18% and a negative return on equity of 21.35%. The business’s revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.62) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MRNA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.79.

Get Our Latest Report on Moderna

Moderna Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.