Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Sets New 12-Month High at $522.57

Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $522.57 and last traded at $521.86, with a volume of 22617 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $517.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MUSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Murphy USA from $538.00 to $537.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Murphy USA from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Murphy USA from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $469.50.

Murphy USA Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $494.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $448.43.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $6.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 64.73% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.55%.

Insider Activity at Murphy USA

In related news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 13,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.38, for a total transaction of $6,920,468.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 382,930 shares in the company, valued at $196,971,533.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Murphy USA news, Director James W. Keyes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.54, for a total value of $1,023,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,114 shares in the company, valued at $8,242,955.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 13,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.38, for a total transaction of $6,920,468.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 382,930 shares in the company, valued at $196,971,533.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,209 shares of company stock worth $16,564,666. Insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Murphy USA during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 777.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Murphy USA by 141.4% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Murphy USA by 394.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in Murphy USA by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Murphy USA

(Get Free Report)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

See Also

