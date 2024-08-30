Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Acquires 2,027 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Free Report) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned approximately 0.11% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. Mendel Money Management lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 204.1% during the 1st quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 19,675 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 20,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPSE traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.38. The company had a trading volume of 6,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,063. The company has a market capitalization of $521.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.43. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $36.69 and a 1-year high of $48.92.

About JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (JPSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a multi-factor index comprised of US small-cap stocks. The index uses a combination of fundamental and technical factors for stock selection, and inverse volatility for weighting.

Further Reading

