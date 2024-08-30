Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Acquires 2,500 Shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,808 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,269,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,047,000 after acquiring an additional 41,271 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 155,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 22,843 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 104,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 26,926 shares in the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 101,740 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 6,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 99,197 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get The Gabelli Utility Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Utility Trust Price Performance

Shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust stock remained flat at $6.02 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 294,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,884. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.82. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $6.89.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Dividend Announcement

The Gabelli Utility Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.97%.

(Free Report)

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Utility Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Utility Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.