Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Acquires 3,025 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:BJUN)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:BJUN – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned about 1.28% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BJUN. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. FSA Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BJUN traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $40.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,801 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.55 million, a PE ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.21.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (BJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

