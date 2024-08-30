Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certuity LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $352,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 78,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,068,000 after acquiring an additional 21,430 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded up $0.85 on Friday, reaching $117.54. The company had a trading volume of 547,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,898. The firm has a market cap of $38.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.03. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $88.74 and a 1 year high of $117.60.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

