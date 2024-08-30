Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Buys 8,020 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 28.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,020 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Newmont by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 18,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 98,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Trading Up 0.4 %

NEM traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $53.40. 8,670,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,656,988. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $29.42 and a one year high of $53.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $61.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.20.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Newmont had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. CIBC raised shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Newmont from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.46.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total value of $990,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,420,830.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

