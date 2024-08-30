Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $1.93 Million Stock Holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned about 0.72% of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COM. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 118,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 203,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 156,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $450,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $491,000.

Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.67. The company had a trading volume of 67,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,595. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF has a one year low of $27.56 and a one year high of $30.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.84 and a 200 day moving average of $28.88.

The Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (COM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Auspice Broad Commodity index. The fund tracks a broad-market index consisting of 12 commodity futures contracts, weighted by historical volatility, which can toggle to cash based on momentum. The fund will also hold short-term fixed income securities as collateral.

