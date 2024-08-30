Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $2.09 Million Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 733.3% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $269.31. 4,595,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,803,002. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $182.09 and a 52-week high of $281.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $259.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.94.

In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,521,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,983 shares in the company, valued at $27,435,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,521,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,435,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total transaction of $2,641,536.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,566,486.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,659 shares of company stock worth $11,042,433 over the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

