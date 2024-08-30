Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $2.21 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JEPQ. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JEPQ traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.08. 2,452,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,845,134. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $44.95 and a one year high of $56.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.63. The company has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.4268 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

