Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $371,000 Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV reduced its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1,068.4% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2,733.3% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 6,720.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.27, for a total value of $616,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,306,133.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Shares of ENPH stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,999,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,943,458. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 63.18, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.71. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.49 and a 12 month high of $141.63.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Enphase Energy had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $303.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. HSBC raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.76.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Recommended Stories

