Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $390,000 Stock Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV decreased its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,626 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,701,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at $148,515,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,264,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348,246 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Dynatrace by 1,146.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,208,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 670.2% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,815,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

DT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on Dynatrace from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Dynatrace from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.70.

Shares of DT traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $50.62. 3,799,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,508,238. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.49. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.42 and a 52-week high of $61.41. The stock has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 97.35, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.04.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $399.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.22 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $2,320,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 732,491 shares in the company, valued at $33,994,907.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dynatrace news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 15,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $681,164.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,514,277.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $2,320,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 732,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,994,907.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,274 shares of company stock valued at $3,883,271 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

