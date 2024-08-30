Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Increases Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GDX. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 202.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GDX traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.62. 12,859,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,847,852. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $25.62 and a 1-year high of $39.97. The stock has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.84 and a 200-day moving average of $33.76.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

