Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Increases Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $983,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 316,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,391,000 after purchasing an additional 19,867 shares in the last quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 324.5% in the fourth quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 39,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 30,009 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 37,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after buying an additional 9,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 324.9% in the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 28,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 21,758 shares in the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In related news, VP William J. Guc sold 6,000 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $557,940.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,208.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $120,918.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,796.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP William J. Guc sold 6,000 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $557,940.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,702 shares in the company, valued at $716,208.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,462 shares of company stock valued at $776,608 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 0.3 %

WEC traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,328,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182,177. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.13 and a 52-week high of $93.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.41.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com cut WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.77.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

