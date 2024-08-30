Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Invests $346,000 in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Rambus by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,933,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $268,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,396 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rambus in the 4th quarter worth $84,756,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Rambus during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,377,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in Rambus in the first quarter worth about $20,277,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,651,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $720,155,000 after purchasing an additional 275,160 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBS traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,293,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,672. Rambus Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.91 and a 1-year high of $76.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.44.

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $132.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.00 million. Rambus had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 48.31%. Rambus’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RMBS shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Rambus from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of Rambus in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rambus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.75.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

