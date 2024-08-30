Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Invests $420,000 in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 97,711.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 41,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,558,000 after acquiring an additional 41,039 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in TransDigm Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group Price Performance

TransDigm Group stock traded up $8.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,373.33. The company had a trading volume of 251,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,362. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $802.46 and a one year high of $1,380.83. The firm has a market cap of $77.06 billion, a PE ratio of 54.48, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,272.88 and a 200 day moving average of $1,255.87.

Insider Activity

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.77 by $1.23. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a net margin of 21.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total value of $1,238,889.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,967. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total value of $1,238,889.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,967. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,242.30, for a total value of $6,302,187.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $26,769,080.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,708 shares of company stock valued at $133,146,005. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on TDG shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,625.00 to $1,515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,550.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,310.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,524.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,422.94.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TransDigm Group

About TransDigm Group

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.