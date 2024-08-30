Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Makes New $254,000 Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned 0.11% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 4,538.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 378,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,951,000 after purchasing an additional 370,711 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 1,101.7% during the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after buying an additional 90,418 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 13.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 384,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,414,000 after acquiring an additional 45,503 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter worth about $1,797,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 94,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 38,209 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

BATS BAPR traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.67. 8,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.57. The stock has a market cap of $246.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.64.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (BAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

