Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Makes New Investment in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned 0.23% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GJUN. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter worth $53,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 32.0% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - June alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

Shares of GJUN stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $34.91. The company had a trading volume of 70,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,321. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June has a twelve month low of $28.91 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.69.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (GJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.